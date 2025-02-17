Parkend and Yorkley parish are opening a bereavement cafe as from Wednesday, February 26. The cafe is hosted by Anne Price licensed funeral minister and certified civil celebrant .
It will open 2-4pm on the last Wednesday of every month at St Paul’s Parkend - a place to just “be” or chat or share with others and will signpost to further help and offer free tea and coffee and a listening ear .
The cafe will be open to anyone suffering from grief - and emotion which can take so many different forms and effects every one differently and woll be a much needed resource for people within the Forest of Dean who are bereaved or are struggling to come to terms with loss.