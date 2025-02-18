Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Chepstow earlier this month which left a woman needing hospital treatment.
Police were called at around 6.45am on Thursday 6 February with a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Mokka and a black BMW at the junction of Severndale Farm in Tidenham.
A woman, aged in her 50s, sustained fractures to her ankles and wrist and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment. She has since been discharged.
Investigating officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police or anyone who has dashcam footage of what happened.
Information can be provided online by completing the following form and quoting incident 42 of 6 February: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/