Officers arrested five people on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into the production of illegal drugs in Newport.
We uncovered a cannabis cultivation and arrested three men, aged 30, 38 and 45, in a warrant at an address in Allt-yr-yn View, Newport.
We also arrested a man, aged 49, and a woman, aged 26, at separate addresses in the Newport area.
They were all arrested on the suspicion of the production of Class B controlled drugs – cannabis.
In addition, the woman was also arrested on the suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs.
They remain in police custody at this time, as our enquiries continue.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards said: "This was a significant operation, involving around 90 officers, including firearms officers as a precaution, interview and search teams.
“Serious and organised crime is a threat to our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Newport.
“We are determined to identify, pursue, and disrupt organised crime groups and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.
"The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.”
If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.
Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.