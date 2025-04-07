Five men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the serious assault of a man in Coleford over the weekend.
Officers investigating the incident identified several vehicles and men they believed were involved before arrest attempts took place.
Four men from Gloucester and aged 27, 29, 34 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.
A 55-year-old man from out of county was also arrested on suspicion of assault wounding.
All five men remain in police custody
The arrests relate to a report that a man in his 60s had sustained serious injuries after being attacked with metal poles on Market Place in Coleford on Saturday afternoon (5 April). He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition at this time.
Enquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information or footage and who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to make contact.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 264 of 5 April: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report