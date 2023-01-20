LAST week, the only sport possible on the Monmouth School for Boys playing fields was swimming, with the pitches up to three feet deep in Wye flood water.
This week, the only sport possible is skating with the giant lake of water left by the dropping river now a giant shiny ice field.
The river, which flows directly alongside the playing fields, is now low enough for pooled flood water to drain away, but the temperature needs to rise for the ice to melt first before that can happen and home fixtures and games lessons can take place again.