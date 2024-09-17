The FOREST of Dean District Council has issued a new appeal for information, after trees were felled without permission near Norchard Gardens, Whitecroft, earlier this year.
The council is yet to have found those responsible, who they believe possibly committed an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
Taking to their social media, the council said: “Earlier this year, trees were felled without the permission of the Council to the rear of Norchard Gardens in Whitecroft. This area of land was a retained biodiversity mitigation area associated with the new development and the area was partly retained as dormouse habitat as well as for reptiles and nesting birds.
“The area is being maintained by the council for these legally protected species. Any works undertaken inappropriately to these habitats could either directly or indirectly adversely impact these species. This has been logged with the police as it could constitute an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
“Unfortunately we have not been successful in finding out any information about who may have carried out the works.”
The government and Forestry Commission has previously published some guidance and advice about tree-felling, which you can find via their websites.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Forest of Dean District Council Estates Team by emailing [email protected] or call 01594 810000.