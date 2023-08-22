“I was there at its inception with Vicky from MOOT and I took over as lead in 2018. I have loved organising it, our artists and crafters, jewellery makers and felters, food and wine producers, are wonderful and so supportive of the event but it’s now too large to be in the hands of one person, it need new blood and a team to take it forward - Pomegranate is now focused on festivals throughout Gloucestershire and Wales so I will not be based in Coleford and the Faddle Fair needs someone constantly based in the town”.