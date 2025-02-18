CAMPAIGNERS have raised concerns over discharges into the River Wye from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s Wyesham treatment plant, with one activist calling the situation an “absolute disgrace.”
Environmental activist Angela Jones visited the site on Monday, February 12, filming what she described as pollution in the river. In a video posted online, Ms Jones said: “I’m down here in Wyesham, just below the sewage treatment works. Look at all of that in the water – it’s absolutely diabolical in our beautiful river.
Ms Jones claimed that the pollution is worse because public access to the area is currently closed, saying this has allowed more waste to be discharged unnoticed. She added: “This has been going on for absolutely years. I can’t tell you how this breaks my heart.”
She called for tougher action from regulators and said Welsh Water’s Chief Executive, Peter Perry, should be held personally accountable rather than customers covering the cost of pollution clean-up.
Ms Jones criticised Mr Perry’s reported earnings of £7.168 million in salary and bonuses over the past decade, alongside a £4.6 million pension pot, describing the figures as unacceptable given ongoing concerns about the river.
However, Welsh Water has since stated that the foam visible in the video is not sewage pollution. The company pointed to confirmation from Natural Resources Wales that the substance was not linked to a pollution incident. A spokesperson for Welsh Water said: “The foam in the video was not sewage pollution, as confirmed by NRW.”
Welsh Water has faced increasing criticism over pollution incidents in the River Wye, which is also under pressure from agricultural run-off linked to intensive poultry farming.
Local residents and campaigners continue to demand greater accountability from water companies and stronger environmental protections for the river.