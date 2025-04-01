A FOREST footballer has been chosen to represent England in the 2025 deaf football Olympics in Tokyo.
Natasha Hamm, who lives in Coleford, has received support from Dean Estate Agents as part of its drive to make a positive impact in the community.
Donations like these greatly assist in promoting inclusivity in sports and providing opportunities for individuals with hearing impairments to achieve life changing goals as community support is essential for fostering talent and improving the quality of life for local people.
This is the second time Natasha has had this amazing opportunity although sadly last time she was not able raise the funds needed so Dean Estate Agents wanted to support her and try and get the required funding. They hope that local businesses will join them and help Natasha and support the team at the Olympics.
Natasha needs support in raising money for the Great Britain Deaf Women’s Football team to ensure she has the resources needed to perform at her best as she prepares for the Deaflympics 2025.
To make this possible, Natasha is aiming to raise an initial £2,000 to cover her participation with Great Britain Deaf football.
The money raised will go towards the training camps which provide coaching and preparation to build the team’s skills and cohesion, insurance to provide injury insurance cover at the camps, she will receive a kit package consisting of training kit and leisurewear, nutrition and recovery so there is proper nutrition at camps to stay in peak physical condition, equipment which supplies high-quality football kit and equipment to ensure the team is well equipped for success.
The money will help towards accommodation and ensuring Natasha is well-cared for throughout the journey at training camps, admin and operational costs to support the essential logistics that make these campaigns possible, and deposits to secure accommodation and flights.
Natasha said: “Dean Estate Agents generous donation will directly contribute to the success and legacy of our team, helping to provide me with the opportunity to represent my country.”
“This donation will help give me the opportunity to attend GB deaf football training camps and be available for selection for the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo.”
Jack Wasley who is the manager at Dean Estate Agents commented: “Natasha is so committed to her football, and we wanted to support her with a contribution, along with others, to try and meet her goal of raising £2000.
“The amount donated has taken Natasha to 50 percent of her intended amount to raise and we ask local businesses to donate however much they can and see if we can all help in bringing the trophy home.”
“It is an absolute pleasure to donate and look forward to the future with confidence, good luck Natasha.”
For those who wish to donate you to support Natasha and the rest of the team in the Deaflympics, you can on:
peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/natasha-hamm