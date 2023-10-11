TWO fund-raisers have supported the Great Western Air Ambulance to the tune of more than £3,500 – as the service was again called to the Forest.
The Forest of Dean Lions and Severndean Lions each contributed £1,500 to the service that relies on charitable donations to keep going.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, September 30) Chris Witham of Cinderford – who was whisked to hospital in Bristol after a potentially life-threatening accident with a power tool – organised a craft fair and family fun day with his wife Rachel and friends at St Stephen’s Church in the town in aid of the air ambulance.
A member of the Lions saw the air ambulance after it landed on the mesne at Primrose Hill, Lydney.
Emergency services had been called out at about 8.10am on Tuesday, September 26 and one person was taken to hospital in Gloucester.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 08.10hrs to an incident in Lydney and sent a first responder, a doctor, two double-crewed land ambulances, and an air ambulance .
“We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Gloucester Royal Hospital.”
The craft fair and family fun day raised £650 for the service which got Mr Witham to hospital where surgeons saved his left arm – the situation was so serious he had signed a form consenting to amputation if necessary.
He had been doing some pointing work on the brickwork at his home in Cinderford in May 2021 when the angle grinder he was using kicked back, causing a severe laceration.
He said: “We were raising funds for Great Western Air Ambulance who saved my life on May 312021 after a serious accident doing DIY at home in Cinderford.
“I was taken to Southmead Hospital where surgeons saved my left arm from amputation.
“We had lots of amazing stalls from local small businesses, delicious food – including barbecue sponsored by Camerons Quality Butchers and coffee from Greenhill Coffee, face painting, bouncy castle, games, activities, painting and a visit from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service Cinderford.
“Live music was performed by Acoustic George and the Ruspidge Guitar Club led by Mark Venus.”
“We raised £600 for GWAAC.(Great Western Air Ambulance Charity).”
A spokeswoman for the Great Western Air Ambulance said they were extremely grateful for donations.
“The number of calls we are getting this year is up 10 per cent across Gloucestershire and we have already been to Lydney 17 times this year.
“Every call out costs on average £2000 and even more when our helicopter is used as it often is to reach remote locations in the Forest of Dean.