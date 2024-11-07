The Chair of the Forest of Dean Conservative Association, Pam Plummer, has decided to stand down from the position.
Gloucestershire Conservatives chairman Stephen Davies praised Ms Plummer for her dedication.
He said the Forest of Dean association has navigated multiple election cycles successfully and they respect her decision.
“Pam Plummer has served as the chair of the association for nearly five years with exemplary dedication,” he said.
“Under her leadership, the Forest of Dean has navigated multiple election cycles successfully.
“According to Conservative rules, ‘no officer shall hold the same office for more than five consecutive years.’
“In alignment with this guideline, Pam has chosen to step down slightly ahead of time.
“We respect her decision and extend our best wishes for her future endeavours.”