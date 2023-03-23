THE district council has underlined its commitment to working collaboratively with partners from across the county to support local economic development.
At a recent meeting, the Forest Council cabinet made the decision to extend its involvement in the county’s Economic Growth Joint Committee, which is made up of Gloucestershire’s seven local authorities.
The aim of the committee is to ensure coordinated efforts to support of the economy, helping to promote Gloucestershire as “a great place” for businesses, nurturing the next generation of “highly skilled” individuals, and helping to connect local businesses.
New governence arrangements are set to be implemented in September, but the extension ensures joint working can continue in the short term.
Cabinet member for economy Cllr Bernie O’Neill said: "The Economic Growth Joint Committee and the revised arrangements being developed will be hugely important for future economic development in the Forest of Dean.
“The council is committed to working with countywide partners for the benefit of business and with our partners we recognise the need for change. New governance arrangements are being developed and while these are finalised a short extension to the current arrangements is needed to allow us to continue our joint work.
“Working together with neighbouring council’s, we’ll be able to help make changes for the security of the local economy, enable new business opportunities to develop and to help strengthen those businesses who play a key role in high streets and communities across the Forest of Dean.”