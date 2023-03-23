THE Forest Council is seeking a renewable energy firm to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage systems on some of its buildings.
The works are part of the council’s bid to achieve its net-zero carbon target across all its assets and operations by 2030.
The council is also seeking to procure battery storage systems to allow any excess electricity generated by the panels to be stored for future use.
It says this will ensure the benefits of generating clean energy are retained rather than fed to the grid.
To minimise the overall carbon footprint of the works, the council is keen to receive bids from suppliers in the Gloucestershire and South West region.
Councillor Paul Hiett, cabinet member for communities and climate change at district council, said: “The Council has already made excellent progress in decarbonising some of its estate, particularly the main Council offices in Coleford which have already benefitted from the installation of solarPV, a battery system, an upgrade to the cavity wall insulation, motion sensitive lighting and the replacement of the old gas-fired hot water system with point-of-use electric water heaters in kitchen and toilet areas.
“We are now in a position to push ahead with works to move other Council-owned buildings away from power derived from fossil-fuels and we are seeking bids from renewable energy suppliers to work with us on this next stage in making our operations more sustainable.”
Upon receipt of detailed costs, clarification on the payback period on any investment and the potential for future income generation, a business case will be taken to the District Council’s Full Council to allocate the capital needed.
If approved, the council hopes the works could start in late autumn.
Companies interested in tendering for all or part of the works need to register their interest here by April 11.