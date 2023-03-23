Councillor Paul Hiett, cabinet member for communities and climate change at district council, said: “The Council has already made excellent progress in decarbonising some of its estate, particularly the main Council offices in Coleford which have already benefitted from the installation of solarPV, a battery system, an upgrade to the cavity wall insulation, motion sensitive lighting and the replacement of the old gas-fired hot water system with point-of-use electric water heaters in kitchen and toilet areas.