THE Forest Council is offering a share of £10,000 to local community groups this winter to deliver food projects which aim to tackle the cost of living crisis.
The council launched the Community Support Grant last week, and is now inviting a range of groups in the district to apply.
The funds have been made available to support a range of community food initiatives, including lunch and supper clubs.
The main priority of the scheme is to help with the creation of warm spaces, where anyone can go to get warm and enjoy some food and company.
Applications for grants of up to £500 are being considered on a first come, first served basis, and the one-off fund will be available until it is depleted.
Cabinet member for communities and Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Paul Hiett, said: “Here in the Forest, we have an incredibly close-knit community.
“So many groups up and down the district work hard to support their fellow Foresters.
“As a council, we are committed to supporting the wellbeing of this amazing work and the community we serve.
“The Community Food Support Grant is a great opportunity for local community and volunteer groups.
“It will help them create new food club initiatives which have become a lifeline for so many.
“These clubs are brilliant spaces that help to counter the loneliness and isolation that many people can feel, especially in the winter months.
“All the while providing access to warm spaces and food, and embodying a real sense of community.
“We encourage any group wanting to run one of these clubs to apply for this grant. I’d like to thank all the officers and staff involved in setting this up, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it has on our community.”
Examples of schemes encouraged to apply are lunch clubs, warm spaces and talking cafés, along with activities aimed at connecting communities to such spaces.
Groups that are offered funding will also be required to sign up to the ‘Warm Welcome’ website, so that people in the community will be able to find them easily.
The council says individuals and small, un-constituted groups are also welcome to share their ideas.
More information and details on how to apply is available at www.fdean.gov.uk/communities-health-and-leisure/community-grants-and-funding.