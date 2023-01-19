THE Forest Council says 2023 will be “another big year” for the project to turn the vacant Five Acres site into a £9 million community and leisure facility.
The next phase of the redevelopment of the former Gloucestershire College site is underway, with consultants and council officers continuing to finalise designs for the new facility following consultation with the public.
Consultation will continue into 2023 before construction begins later in the year.
The council secured funding for the project from the government’s Levelling Up fund in October 2021, and completed the purchase of the site for £1 from Homes England at the end of that year.
Demolition of some of the older buildings began the following month, and with those works now complete, the council can now move ahead with the first phase of works to redevelop the existing Speedwell building.
Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Tim Gwilliam said: “Since the beginning of 2022 when the purchase of Five Acres was completed, the Council have been hard at work to ensure that the redevelopment of this fantastic site is completed on time and in a sustainable manner, as well as delivering the quality facilities needed by people in the local community.
“It is extremely important to us at Forest of Dean District Council that not only are the needs of residents in the local area met, but also that the development enriches the entire District. The Five Acres programme board continue to work tirelessly and have already held numerous drop-in events and open forums, as well as online Q&A sessions so that residents are able to voice their opinions on the proposed plans.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved so far, as it is through collaboration such as this that we can deliver the best possible facility at Five Acres. This type of Partnership working will also be key to future regeneration projects throughout the District.
“2023 will be another big year in the redevelopment of Five Acres and now that demolition has been completed, we will continue our work with design consultants Pick Everard, as well as residents, local sports clubs and businesses to bring those design plans to fruition.”
The project is being completed in phases, with the first is focusing on dryside sport and leisure facilities through the repurposing of the Speedwell building; the building of a new multi-purpose four court sports hall and performance space; party rooms, dressing rooms and separate changing rooms; and car parking, including electric vehicle charging points.
Space has also been earmarked for a potential swimming pool should funding be secured.
Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr Paul Hiett said: “This year has seen great progress with the removal of the old and unsafe buildings and asbestos from the site at Five Acres.
“It is fantastic to see how quickly the project is moving and I’m looking forward to seeing even more progress in 2023 to make this new facility a reality.
“As we have done throughout the past 12 months, we’ll be hosting further drop-in events and creating a Community Forum in 2023 and will be hosting these both in-person and online so that residents have the opportunity to have their say on the plans at Five Acres. Further information will be provided in due course.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all officers, businesses and residents who have been involved with the project so far and look forward to further progress in the next 12 months.”