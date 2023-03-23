MORE resources are to be dedicated to managing the risk of flooding before it happens in the Forest.
The district council has agreed to “strengthen” its approach to the issue by taking a more “proactive stance” in its response.
It was recently agreed that more resources would be dedicated to inspecting critical water courses and ensuring their repair; lobbying and monitoring water companies; developing flood prevention schemes and exploring natural flood management schemes.
It says the agreement reinforces the council’s commitment to “creating a better environment for people and wildlife”, as well as “responding diligently” to the current climate and ecological emergency.
Councillor Paul Hiett, deputy leader of the council, said: “With the urgent status of the climate emergency and its impact on our local communities, we are committed to working harder than ever to ensure the district is prepared and resilient in the face of extreme weather conditions that are becoming increasingly frequent and intense.
“We will be taking an even more proactive approach to watercourse maintenance, making sure we anticipate possible risks and act early.
“Vigorous monitoring of the activity of stakeholders such as Welsh Water, Severn Trent Water and the Environment Agency, will also take place, as well as thorough consideration of any additional schemes that could further reduce the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas of the district."
The agreement will see the council taking a more "proactive" stance to carrying out inspections on critical watercourses and assets by working with landowners to ensure they carry out reparatory work before they become congested.
The council says this will make a "significant impact" and potentially reduce the risk of flooding in some areas of the district.
It will also work with Lead Local Flood Authorities (LLFA) to ensure they are meeting their statutory duties in areas such as highway maintenance, which can have a significant impact on flooding.
There are also plans to lead and assist partners to draft bids for external funding and exploring Natural Flood Management schemes that other agencies do not intend to construct.
A spokesperson added: "Our focus is also to ensure that our opinions are heard through internal and external consultations with water companies and the County Council."
For more on the council's approach to flood management, go to www.fdean.gov.uk/environment/flooding.