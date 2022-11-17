Forest Council wins CPRE Gloucestershire Award for Lydney Harbour regeneration
THE three-year project to turn Lydney Harbour into a recreation and tourist destination has scooped a prestigious award for “outstanding” contribution to the county.
‘Destination Lydney Harbour’ has won the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Gloucestershire Award for protecting and regenerating the area for the benefit of the community.
Some 90 initiatives have received the CPRE award since its inception in 2007 for contributions ranging from community projects to wildlife reintroduction and affordable housing.
It comes as the project nears competition following works to open an information hub, public toilets and cafe, install a heritage-inspired art trail and resurface the access road in the last year.
The district council-led project began in 2019 after a £2.1 million grant was secured from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund.
The works have also included the planting of 150 trees along Harbour Road and the addition of planters at the harbour to improve the appearance and biodiversity of the site, as well as the installation of bespoke ornate railings outside listed buildings near the railway station.
A special wall plaque and certificates were presented to project leader Rose Farrington, Forest Council regeneration officer Richard Morgan and cabinet member for economy Cllr Bernie O’Neill at an awards ceremony in Highnam this month.
Cllr O’Neill said: “It’s fantastic to receive an award for the work and regeneration of Lydney Harbour and I’d like to thank everyone involved who has helped with this project.
“Lydney Harbour is an incredible place in the Forest of Dean, and one of the main aims of the project was to develop the harbour into a recreation and tourism destination, whilst preserving and protecting its heritage and its rich history. As the project nears it’s completion we cannot wait to see more visitors enjoy the site in the future.”
The final phase of the harbour project, a lit footpath from the site to the railway station, is due to be completed by the end of the year.
The Hips Harbourside Cafe operated by Lydney’s Hips Social has proved a popular addition to the site since it opened last Christmas, while the heritage art trail titled ‘From the Forest to the Sea’ is also bringing more visitors to the harbour.
The trail was designed and created by artist duo Dehhman+Gould, and is based on the harbour’s industrial heritage.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.