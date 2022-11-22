TWO Forest GP surgeries are joining forces to ensure they can meet patients’ growing demands.
And plans have also been revealed to re-locate two Lydney practices into new shared premises at the former Co-op in the town centre.
NHS Gloucestershire announced last Wednesday (November 23) that GPs had been discussing proposals for Drybrook Surgery to become a branch of Mitcheldean Surgery from as early as tomorrow (Thursday, December 1).
The talks come with the Drybrook Surgery having faced “significant pressures” in recent times.
The branches believe that if an agreement can be reached, it would make Drybrook “a stronger surgery able to offer high quality care to patients well into the future”.
In Lydney, it is proposed that Severnbank Surgery and The Lydney Practice will both re-locate to the vacant former Co-op building.
Residents will have a chance to view the plans and talk to practice staff and the development team at an event to be held at The Lydney practice in Albert Street between 5pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.
Patients at Drybrook have been sent a communication about the proposed change, which will not impact on any care already provided at the surgery.
GP Lead at Drybrook Dr Manu K Agrawal, said:“Despite the excellent work of our dedicated practice team and their commitment to patient care, Drybrook Surgery has been experiencing significant pressures.
“We have therefore been looking at options to ensure the future of the surgery. We are delighted those discussions with Mitcheldean Surgery are in progress.
“We firmly believe that this is a great opportunity to offer high quality care to our patients well into the future.”
GP Partner at Mitcheldean Surgery, Dr Paul Weiss, added: “Mitcheldean Surgery is very excited with the prospect of working with everyone at Drybrook Surgery from the 1st of December.
“We feel that if agreed, this proposal would not only make services at Drybrook stronger, but would also bring many other benefits to all our patients, including a wider range of skills and expertise, an increased number of services and a greater choice of appointments and clinics.
“We also think that this development would offer a great opportunity for members of our practice teams to share, learn and develop their skills together and we are confident that should this happen, patients would benefit from the additional support and experience of the combined team.”
More information about the Lydney proposal will soon be available at www.LydneyGPbuild.com.