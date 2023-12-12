A 45-year-old Forest man is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday, December 13) after being charged with murder.
Michael Beach is accused of killing 36-year-old Scott Hopkins in Cinderford on Friday (December 8).
Police were called to an address in High Street, Cinderford at around 10.20pm on Friday following a report that a man had been stabbed inside the property near the junction with Valley Road.
Beach, of Ruspidge Road, Cinderford appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 11).
He confirmed his age and address to the clerk but did not enter any plea in relation to the charge of murder on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Prosecutor Sue Gethin told the court that the police had been called to a property on Cinderford High Street at 10.20pm, following a report of an alleged stabbing of a man in the town
Mr Hopkins was treated by paramedics, but he later died from his injuries, she said.
Clare Buckley defending said that discussions were still ongoing with her client.
District Judge Nicholas Wattam remanded Mr Beach in custody until his appearance before Bristol Crown Court.
The court was told that officers from the force’s major crime investigation team were in still making enquires as part of its investigation.
Anybody with information about the incident can still contact the police on 101 and quoting incident 446 of 8 December or by completing an on line form at Gloucestershire’s Police’s website, www.gloucestershire.police.uk.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org.