Looking forward, 2023 is set to be a promising year for the Forest of Dean. I’ve been attending quarterly meetings to receive updates on the progress of our successful £20 million Levelling Up bid. I was pleased to attend the breaking ground ceremony for the bid’s Hartpury University Learning Hub and view progress on the Cinderford Town Regeneration Project. I was also pleased to see the building of our new multi-million-pound community hospital coming along well.