THE FOREST Musical Society cranked up the jukebox for its latest show.
The show combined rock classics with songs from the shows with choreography by Tiffany-Jo Spiers and Memphis Turley.
First into the jukebox was The Who’s Pinball Wizard and the entertainment level was kept high with foot stompers such as Jailhouse Rock, Great Balls of Fire, Dead Ringer for Love, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Don’t Stop Believing and Bat Out of Hell.
There were also songs from shows such as Grease, The Rocky Horror Show and Dear Evan Hansen.
Society chairman James Roy Gough said the style of the show was chosen to challenge the group.
He said: “When we were in the concept phase of putting together our next big production, it was unanimous that we needed something to challenge us and it was felt that it would be good for FMS to try something completely new.
“Thus Road House Rock was born with a compilation of some of the best rock classics we could cram into a two-hour show.
“It wouldn’t be an FMS show without something musical involved so we decided to feature some rocky show tunes as well.
“This show has been a creative process that has not only felt rewarding and fun but also a show that has made me even prouder of the group we have today.”
The society’s next show will be Sister Act at Lydney Town Hall on February 16 and 17 next year.