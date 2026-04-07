THE FOREST of Dean could see temperatures as high as 21°C tomorrow, while other parts of the UK could see highs of 26°C, before conditions turn markedly cooler later in the week.
Fine and sunny weather will dominate for many over the next couple of days as warm air is drawn northwards across the UK. Highs in the low to mid-20s are expected widely across England and Wales today, with the warmest conditions often found in sheltered areas, including parts of northwest Wales, where 24°C or even 25°C is possible.
The Met Office pollen forecast for the Forest shows ‘very high’ levels in the air, which is the same for much of England and Wales over the next few days.
Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster said: “We’re seeing a brief but notable spell of very warm weather for early April, with temperatures more typically associated with late spring or early summer. This could be the warmest spell at this point in April since 2020, a year many will remember because of the COVID‑19 lockdown.
“However, this warmth will be short-lived, with a marked drop in temperatures and more unsettled conditions developing later this week. In some areas, daytime temperatures could fall by around 10°C between Wednesday and Thursday.”
Humidity levels for the Forest have an estimated high of 91% and a daily low of 56%.
You can keep up to date with the latest weather on the Met Office website or mobile app.
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