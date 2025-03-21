THE Forest of Dean District Council has agreed on revised plans for the regeneration of Five Acres.
As part of the plans, new leisure, community and commercial facilities will be developed as part of the Levelling Up the Forest programme.
Cllr Sid Phelps, Cabinet Member for Property and Projects at Forest of Dean District Council said: “As part of the review that has taken place, new designs have been incorporated that will provide exciting facilities for all ages and abilities, including soft play areas, a large and modern gym, as well as a full sized 3G pitch and changing rooms.
“We understand that the regeneration of Five Acres is hugely important for the local and wider community in the Forest. When completed it will bring about significant benefits for many residents and return the site to a community asset that people of the Forest can be proud of.”
The Council secured planning permission in February 2024 to develop the first phase of leisure, community and commercial facilities at the Five Acres site.
However, a project review was carried out by the Council to ensure the redevelopment could proceed with options that are affordable and sustainable, due to rising costs.
The new design at Five Acres includes facilities for a range of age groups, including a soft play area for children, a cafe, power assisted exercise rooms and a large 60-station gym.
Phase two which consists of the 3G artificial pitch and floodlights was part of a separate planning application submitted in January 2025.
Subject to Football Foundation funding approval, the design team anticipates that work will begin on 3G pitch construction first this summer, with the refurbishment and new build construction for the leisure facility to follow in February 2026.
Full details for the Five Acres site redevelopment can be found online.