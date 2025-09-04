THE Forest of Dean District Council is working alongside partners as part of The Healthy Lifestyles Scheme to provide a range of inclusive exercise classes for residents to improve their physical and mental health.
The exercise classes, which can be accessed through GP or self-referral, have been developed with local health professionals and community groups to ensure they meet the needs of residents. Each session also includes time for informal conversation and connection, helping to combat isolation.
The council offers a range of classes such as falls prevention and active balance, cancer rehabilitation groups, diabetes management, Tai Chi, move and connect, and more.
Cllr Jackie Dale, Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, said: “We know that regular movement and social connection are two of the most powerful tools for improving overall wellbeing.
“These classes are about more than just exercise, it’s about creating a welcoming space where people can feel supported, energised, and part of something positive.
“The feedback we have received has been excellent and it is incredible to see the benefits for participants, in both their physical and mental wellbeing.”
The council said the initiative is part of its commitment to fostering healthier, more connected communities,
Phil Goulding, a local resident who was referred to one of the Forest of Dean District Council’s exercise classes said: “After prostate cancer surgery, I was referred to exercise classes run by Forest of Dean District Council. Three years later, I feel fitter, more confident, and genuinely uplifted.
“These classes are supportive, professionally led, and tailored for those recovering from illness. The warm, welcoming atmosphere has helped me connect with others and look forward to each week.
“Highly recommended for anyone seeking gentle, structured support on their recovery journey.”
To find out more about the scheme, you can go online, email [email protected], or call 01594 812447.
