FOREST of Dean Crematorium has donated £1,000 to children’s bereavement charity Winston’s Wish.
The crematorium donated the funds using their metal recycling scheme, which works by recovering metals during the cremation process, with family consent.
Money that is raised using this process is used to support community efforts, environmental or local activities and donating to charities such as Winston’s Wish.
Winston’s Wish is an organisation that provides bereavement support to children up to the age of 25, and support to those who care for them.
Olivia Egan, Individual Giving Manager at Winston’s Wish said: “Winston’s Wish are so grateful to Forest of Dean Crematorium for their incredible donation and support.
“Each year we support thousands of grieving children and young people as well as the parents, teachers, and other professionals helping them through their bereavement.
“Our on-demand services are an important part of our work, meaning we can be there on the end of the phone, live chat, or email, to listen, provide support and guidance, and to ensure no child has to grieve alone.
“This £1000 donation from Forest of Dean Crematorium will help us continue to provide vital services like these.”
Aaron Carter, interim manager at Forest of Dean Crematorium, said: “The work that Winston’s Wish does throughout the UK clearly resonates with what we do here when it comes to providing exceptional care and support to the bereaved.
“We know how important it is for those who are grieving to be supported, so it’s a privilege to be able to make a donation to an organisation which provides such valuable assistance when it is needed.”
Forest of Dean Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, which is one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries.
It has 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.