FOREST of Dean Crematorium is inviting local people to submit digital photos of their loved ones to be included in a slideshow for its annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service.
The seasonal service takes place on Friday, November 29, at 6pm, which is open to all residents. The festive gathering provides an opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.
The service will include a selection of readings and popular Christmas Carols, with refreshments available. Those who attend will also be invited to make a donation to Dementia UK - one of the corporate charity partners of Westerleigh Group, which the Crematorium is a part of.
Manager Hannah Bain said: “Our annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service is a lovely and meaningful way to bring people together to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.Visitors to the event will be able to place Christmas cards into our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box.
“We hope that everyone who joins us will find comfort in being able to pay tribute to their loved one during the service whilst being in the company of other people who are in a similar situation.
“Our Christmas Carol and Memorial Service is open for anyone and everyone who lives, works or who is visiting the communities surrounding our crematorium in the lead up to Christmas. Everyone is welcome.”
Anyone who would like a photo of a loved one to be included in the memorial slideshow during the service should email it to [email protected] by Friday November 15, using the heading ‘Christmas Service Photo Slideshow’. The invite is for everyone, whose loved ones may have passed recently or some time ago.
The event is free to attend but in order to help manage numbers, the crematorium is requesting that people who do wish to be there should email them at the same address as above.
For more information about Forest of Dean Crematorium and what services it offers, you can find out more online via www.forestofdeancrematorium.co.uk.