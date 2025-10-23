THE Forest of Dean District Council has welcomed findings from the Local Government Association’s (LGA) Corporate Peer Challenge Progress Review.
The review was carried out on Wednesday, September 3 and found the council had either completed or made progress on all of the actions set out in its action plan. It recognised significant progress the council has made in delivering its improvement plan and building on the recommendations made during the original 2024 Peer Challenge.
The LGA praised the council for its commitment to delivery, strong sense of community, and positive organisational culture. The review highlighted the council’s openness, collaborative approach, and commitment to learning, noting that councillors and staff “expressed pride in their place” and were working hard to “create thriving communities for now and for future generations.”
Adrian Birch, Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, said: “I welcome the recent findings of the Corporate Peer Challenge Progress Review conducted by the LGA.
“I am so pleased that the report recognises all the hard work, dedication, and the strong sense of community pride shown by everyone here at Forest of Dean District Council.
“The overwhelmingly positive feedback clearly reflects the brilliant progress we have made so far and the council’s unwavering commitment to our residents, despite the ongoing challenges posed by Local Government Reorganisation. We will continue to build on this momentum, working together to deliver for our communities and shape a positive future for the Forest of Dean.”
The LGA also recognised the council’s continued focus on sector-led improvement, its strong partnerships, and its ability to maintain momentum despite the significant changes brought by Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).
The Corporate Peer Challenge, first undertaken in October 2024, provided the council with an independent assessment of its leadership, governance, financial management, and capacity for improvement. The LGA’s follow-up Progress Review confirmed that Forest of Dean District Council has made substantial progress in these areas and continues to strengthen its organisation and relationships with partners.
The council said it will continue to act on the LGA’s recommendations, particularly around communications, workforce development, and supporting staff and councillors through the ongoing process of LGR.
The full LGA Corporate Peer Challenge Progress Review report is available on the council’s website.
The welcome news builds on from a report earlier this year, where it was noted that the Forest of Dean District Council was one of few local authorities which recorded no debt in 12 months.
Cllr Andy Moore, Deputy Leader of Forest of Dean District Council and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “As councillors, we all play a vital role in safeguarding the Council’s finances.
“Sensible and well-informed decision making around Capital investment and ensuring realistic and balanced budgets are approved have helped maintain a strong financial position.
“This is done whilst making tough decisions on subjects such as Council Tax levels, fees and charges, and schemes such as Council Tax support. Such decisions ensure we prioritise the needs of local communities and continue to provide high-quality services for our residents."
