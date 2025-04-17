ITEMS and experiences from Forest of Dean businesses are on offer in the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH) spring auction.
Bidding began Monday, April 15, and ends Monday, April 21 at 8pm. The live auction is available to view on CDCH Facebook page via the auction album.
Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home said: “A fun online auction full of brand new items and experiences donated to CDCH from lots of local businesses, meaning 100 per cent of your winning bid will help the animals in our care. There is something for everyone!”
Included in the auction are two adult and two children tickets to Dean Forest Railway and four entry tickets to Clearwell Caves, Coleford.