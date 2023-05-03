A LOCAL group aimed at providing social interaction for elderly people is appealing for new members.
The Royal Forest of Dean Probus Club offers men and women over the age of 65 a chance to get together and socialise with friends, meet new people and “maintain and expand their interests”.
The group held its AGM on April 19, at which it was agreed, with membership numbers dwindling, to reach out to the local community to invite new people to come along.
The club is part of a network of groups in communities across the UK, and around the world.
A spokesperson for the club said their aim is to provide “a regular meeting for men and ladies, usually over aged 65.
“This applies particularly for those who would appreciate and value, in their retirement, increased social contact and the opportunity for meeting others in similar circumstances.”
Meetings are usually held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10.30am.
Anyone interested in joining the club should get in touch with its secretary, Mr Peter Emery on 01594 842699.