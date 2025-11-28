The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Forest of Dean constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 28, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Forest of Dean were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,474 out of 2,957,053 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,647 out of 1,036,901 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 994 out of 636,507 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 396 out of 258,991 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 329 out of 173,985 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 329 out of 58,113 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 283 out of 183,452 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 276 out of 191,100 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 264 out of 105,502 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 182 out of 87,608 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.