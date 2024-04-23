THE FOREST of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team has issued a warning for tourists after reported thefts in the area from campsites.
This month, officers received reports from a campsite in Coleford of two thefts from a vehicle, one report of an attempted vehicle break-in, and the theft of a bicycle.
They are now urging holidaymakers to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately to police.
Sergeant Cath Pickering, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are proud that the Forest attracts so many visitors and holidaymakers, with many wanting to make use of our campsites as a way of staying in the area.
"However, people still need to be vigilant, even if they are in a holiday park, as thieves will be opportunistic and can strike anywhere.”
Gloucestershire Constabulary provide advice for how to prevent theft from your vehicle on their website.
The team says: “Take it with you or hide it. Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.”
If you see something suspicious, you can report it via the Gloucestershire Constabulary website or call 101 if it is not an emergency.