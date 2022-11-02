Forest Street Wardens awarded RSPCA ‘Gold’ for dog rescue for ninth year in a row
FOREST of Dean Street Wardens have been rated ‘Gold’ by the RSPCA for the ninth year running for their work dealing with stray dogs.
The Forest Council’s Street Wardens team, which is made up of four officers who work across the whole district, have been recognised once again for best practice in finding and rehoming strays.
The RSPCA’s ‘Gold Footprint’ awards are made to local authorities which can provide evidence that policies and procedures have been followed to the highest possible standard, as part of the association’s annual ‘PawPrints’ awards scheme.
The Forest wardens work together with Sling Kennels and local charity Forest of Dean Dog Rescue to find temporary and permanent homes for the stray dogs they rescue.
The council’s animal welfare champion, Cllr Nicky Packer, said of the team’s achievements: “We have a fantastic team of Street Wardens here in the Forest of Dean that work tirelessly year round to keep the district clean and safe, and they also do some incredible work for the welfare of animals.
“The fact that they have now received this gold level award for the 9th year running is testament to the continued dedication of the team.
“We would also like to say thank you to Sling Kennels and Forest of Dean Dog Rescue, as this would not be possible without them.”
As well as there work with stray dogs, the team also investigate animal welfare concerns, deal with anti-social behaviour, environmental crime and remove abandoned vehicles.
They also work to engage with the local community by visiting schools to deliver drug awareness presentations and lead pupils on litter picks of the local area, as well as visiting vulnerable groups such as elderly people who live in remote areas.
Community Safety Lead at Forest of Dean District Council, Damion Collins, said: “Receiving this award again demonstrates the Council’s commitment to positive animal welfare standards.
“I must thank Forest of Dean Dog Rescue for their continued support in rehoming unclaimed stray dogs and offering further support to the public through the current cost of living crisis.”
