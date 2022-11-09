Foresters remember conflicts past and present
Nika Vasylenko and her mother Yuliia from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv place a posy of sunflowers on the war memorial in Coleford.
PEOPLE from all walks of life gathered at memorials around the Forest to remember those who gave their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts.
Among the many poppy wreaths laid at the town’s war memorial by groups ranging from youth organisations to the emergency services, there was a posy of tiny sunflowers.
The flowers, which are emblematic of Ukraine, were laid by Nika Vasylenko and her mother Yuliia.
Mrs Vasylenko and her three children – the youngest a baby – left their home in the Ukranian capital Kyiv in June and have been staying with a family in Coleford until it is safe to return.
Nika is a pupil at St John’s Academy in Coleford.
Her father has remained in Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
In an address at the memorial at the clock tower in Coleford, Vicar of Mid-Wyedean Churches, Rev Sarah Bick. said: “Open war on our own continent is acutely affecting those in and from Ukraine and indirectly is affecting all of us.
“We set aside this day to remember, to make sure we do not forget that as far as it depends on us we do not want war, we want to live in peace with everyone.
“For the church, for Christians peace is an important value, however so is justice.
“While we do not want war neither can we stand aside and watch injustice.”
There were similar services at memorials around the district.
At Bream, sea cadets stood at each corner of the village memorial to form a guard of honour.
Music was provided by the Bream Silver Band with members of other bands including the AW Parker Drybrook Band and Pillowell Silver.
There were also gatherings at war memorials on Friday (November 11) to mark Armistice Day.
On Saturday the sea, air and army cadets formed a guard of honour before Lydney RFC’s game against Okehampton along with the standards of the Royal British Legion in Lydney.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.