FOREST fans of Oasis who have purchased tickets for next year’s Oasis reunion tour have been urged to plan their accommodation well in advance, as Airbnb hosts started hiking their prices.
Marketing experts have analysed data on availability and cost of Airbnb accommodation for fans attending the Oasis 2025 reunion tour.
It revealed that while fans attending the London shows at Wembley Stadium might find budget-friendly options, those planning to see the band in Cardiff should begin booking immediately to avoid further price hikes.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “The data shows some pretty extreme variation in accommodation costs, with Cardiff topping the list of the most expensive cities. Unfortunately, fans attending the Cardiff shows will be paying around 1,065% more than those going to the London shows, where availability is far better and prices more reasonable.
“The big price differences across cities mean fans will need to be smart about booking. Our advice is to book early to lock in lower prices before they increase even more as we get closer to the tour dates.
“It’s also worth looking at places a bit outside the city centre, where you might find cheaper options, even if it means a slightly longer journey.
“Don’t forget to check out alternatives like hostels or budget hotels—they can sometimes offer better value than Airbnbs. And if you can, consider staying for multiple nights to take advantage of discounts that many places offer for longer stays."
The average Airbnb price for Cardiff’s July 4 show is £1,601, whereas fans making the trip to London will be paying an average cost of £132 for the night.
Fans have been vocal on the rising cost for the tour via social media, which has been exacerbated by the news today (Sep 5), that Ticketmaster is being investigated by The Competition and Markets Authority to assess if buyers were given clear information about ticket price changes, and whether consumer protection law was breached.