FORESTRY England has given residents and tourists an update about the upcoming works at Cannop Ponds, beginning September 23.
Taking to social media this week, the organisation said the area will remain open to visitors, but certain areas will be closed off.
A spokesperson said: “We will soon be carrying out works at Upper Cannop to replace the wooden footbridge next to the picnic area. This timber has started to rot, and so we will be replacing it with a new bridge before the winter weather arrives. Work will begin from 23 September and will take several weeks.
“You can still visit Cannop Ponds during this time, but the footpath across the Upper dam will be closed and a diversion will be in place. Part of the picnic area will also be closed to create a working area. There may be further disruption as machinery is moved around on-site. Please follow all safety signage and instructions from staff.
“Whilst the footpath is closed, we will also be installing syphons in the spillway area. We’re doing this at the same time so that we can minimise the disruption to visitors.
“Syphons will allow us to control the water levels whenever necessary, and we won’t need to bring pumps onto site like we did last winter. Pumps require diesel to operate, and are noisier, and so syphons are a more environmentally-friendly solution. These works are to maintain the site whilst we work up the detailed plans for the future of Cannop Ponds.”
They added: “We have committed to keep the area safe whilst we develop this project. Both reservoirs are under constant surveillance by our professional team, and so we will continue to carry out maintenance work when necessary.”
Cannop Ponds are two reservoirs within the Forest, originally created in the 1820s to supply a waterwheel at Parkend Ironworks.
It also has walking trails which will take you around the ponds, or you can join the Colliers Trail to explore the wider Forest of Dean on a bicycle.