FORESTRY England has called on the public to help protect the environment by taking all litter home.
As the Forest of Dean anticipates a warm summer and with three heatwaves already recorded, there is an expectation of rising visitor numbers, with the Forest of Dean a popular destination for residents and tourists alike.
Forestry England urged visitors to 'leave no trace’, in a move to better protect wildlife and preserve the nation’s forests for current and future generations to enjoy.
Emily Fergusson, Recreation Manager for Beechenhurst and Symonds Yat Rock, said: “It’s vital that we all play our part in preserving these environments for wildlife and future generations. Litter not only spoils the landscape but can also harm animals and damage delicate ecosystems.
"Whether you're walking the dog, cycling, or simply enjoying a peaceful stroll, we ask everyone to respect the landscape and protect wildlife by taking their litter home with them. It’s a small act that will make a big difference."
Since spring, Forestry England has begun removing litter bins from forest centres across the country. Visitors to the Forest of Dean may see some bins at cafes, which will remain available for cafe customers only. Forestry England toilets and baby changing facilities will also keep their sanitary waste bins.
Litter that isn’t disposed of properly can spoil landscapes, fuel wildfires, and stay in the nation’s forests for hundreds of years before it breaks down, causing damage to natural ecosystems. By removing litter bins, Forestry England can redirect limited time and resources into keeping the nation’s forests thriving, for this generation and the next.
Forestry England is also reminding visitors to only use dog waste bins for bagged dog waste only.
Dan Weston, Recreation Manager for the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre and Mallards Pike, said: “Dog waste bins are specifically designed for bagged dog poo. General rubbish, including food wrappers, coffee cups and drinks bottles, can fill dog waste bins faster, causing them to overflow. This can make it difficult for dog owners to dispose of their pet's waste properly, which may attract pests and create unpleasant smells.”
The Countryside Code offers guidance for enjoying the outdoors responsibly. It says to respect everyone by being considerate to those living in, working in, and enjoying the countryside.
It says protect the environment, by leaving no trace of your visit and by taking your litter home, and finally to enjoy the outdoors by planning ahead and being prepared for your visit.
The latter point was reiterated by Forestry England, who encourages all visitors to come prepared with bags to carry any rubbish.
Emily Fergusson added: “We know that most of our visitors care deeply about the environment, and we want to say thank you to everyone who is already taking their litter home. Your actions help protect wildlife, keep our forests clean and safe, and ensure that everyone can enjoy these special places.
