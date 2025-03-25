THE Forest of Dean’s Inner Wheel is offering a three-month trial membership for April, May and June as part of a Spring drive.
The drive looks to add some more members to its Forest of Dean group and increase awareness about what the group and its members do.
The news comes following last Sunday’s (March 23) half-marathon, which The Inner Wheel volunteers to assist alongside The Rotary. The two annual Rotary half-marathons often sees the club make over 1,500 cakes and sell t-shirts.
Mim Mitchell, Club Treasurer of the Inner Wheel Forest of Dean said: “Our club offers ladies the opportunity to join us in making a difference to charities both locally and internationally.
“We offer friendship, fellowship and fun, and with our Spring drive offer you are very welcome to join us for free during April, May and June. Thereafter on July 1, the subscription would be £42 for the year. We look forward to meeting you soon.”
The larger Inner Wheel organisation has a long history and celebrated its centenary last year, while the Forest of Dean’s club has run for around 40 of those years. The club stands for friendship, service to the community, and international understanding.
The club says it has plenty to offer its members and more to offer the community, such as through fundraising efforts, assisting with car parking at events and much more.
The group meets for a meal on the second Thursday of the month at 5.30pm in Bells Hotel , Coleford, which it hopes prospective members will attend. One course will cost trial members £15 and two courses is £22.
Anyone looking for more information about the trial membership or to know more about what The Inner Wheel does can visit its Facebook page or contact the group on 07730269362.