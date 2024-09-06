A FORMER Forest police officer is facing an accelerated misconduct hearing later this month over alleged messages to sex workers.
Former Gloucestershire Police PC Jack Hirst is facing allegations of 'discreditable conduct' and breaches of 'honesty and integrity'.
A post on the Gloucestershire Police website announcing the misconduct hearing on Tuesday, September 17, at the force HQ in Quedgeley claims: "The officer sent messages to two separate sex workers, the content of which references meeting and procuring sexual activity with sex workers.
"If proven this allegation has been assessed as being sufficiently serious so as to amount to gross misconduct."
The hearing in public is at at 9am, and anyone wanting to attend can apply by going to the force website at www.gloucestershire.police.uk and searching for 'misconduct hearings'.