RESIDENTS struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis are being given the chance to find out more about the support available at a pop-up event in Lydney.
The Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) is hosting the event at Lydney Town Hall on Wednesday, March 22.
There will be more than 20 info stands from organisations that can help with food support, reducing bills, energy saving, searching for a job and benefits and money advice.
There will also be cooking and 'grow your own' gardening demos and giveaways.