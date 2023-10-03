People involved in fraud cases in Gloucestershire are waiting for less time for justice than the English average, figures show.
Despite this, fraud cases are the slowest to be dealt with among major crime categories in England. The Law Society has said the complexity of fraud cases combined with backlogs across the legal system could be behind long waits in other parts of the country.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show the median wait for outstanding fraud cases was 44 weeks as of June – but for the 11 unresolved cases in Gloucestershire, this was 28 weeks.