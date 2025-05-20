Talented students at The Dean Academy in Lydney put on a ‘practically perfect’ production of ‘Mary Poppins’ last week, delighting audiences with magical performances of some unforgettable songs, including ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’.
April Donoghue, in Year 10, was outstanding in the lead role as the enigmatic nanny, Mary Poppins, who helps the Banks family by transforming the children, Jane and Michael, played by Isla Armstrong-Hitchings and Ryan Winman whilst helping Mr Banks, played by Alfie Blake, to overcome his own challenges.
Students from across all year groups got involved in every aspect of the performance not just on-stage acting, singing and dancing but also front of house and backstage including set design, props, costumes, lighting and sound.
Mr Phil McNeill, the production’s Creative Director for Drama said “Staff and students have once again pulled off a show-stopping whole school production. Our students have excelled and proven yet again what a wide variety of talents we have to showcase here at The Dean Academy.
The selfless giving of their time, as well as maintaining their studies, just goes to show how dedicated our students are when it comes to a project of this magnitude. We are incredibly proud of our students and the remarkable effort and tenacity they have put in has yielded an exceptional piece of musical theatre.”
Mary Poppins is a beloved musical based on P.L. Travers' books and the classic Disney film. It tells the story of a magical nanny who transforms the lives of the Banks family in Edwardian London. With unforgettable songs like “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “A Spoonful of Sugar,” the show combines whimsy, heart, and life lessons. Lively choreography and a strong message about family and kindness make Mary Poppins a timeless and uplifting theatrical experience.