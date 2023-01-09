Joining a friendly introductory session at Ross-on-Wye library that will begin to develop your understanding of dementia.
They’re taking place at 9.30am, 11am, and 1pm on the following Wednesdays: January 18, February 22, and March 29.
Those interested can book free online at hfdslibraries.eventbrite.com. Sessions will last for approximately one hour.
The session are run by Dementia Matters Here(fordshire) in partnership with Herefordshire Libraries and Rodd-on-Wye Dementia Friendly Town Working Group.
Dementia Matters Here(fordshire) is a Herefordshire wide independent charity that was set up in January 2020, to fill the gaps in service provision and opportunities for people who are affected by dementia or memory loss, their carers, and families.
They support people who may already have memory difficulties or are worried about their or a loved one’s memory and we can support and advise people through the diagnosis process if necessary. Dementia Matters Here offers a number of different services and projects, including developing social opportunities, across the county. They are a small friendly local team, experienced in offering support, information, advice, and can help people to access other organisations and support.