A FREE drop-in vet clinic is heading to Coleford’s Salvation Army between 11am and 2pm, Thursday, April 24.
The clinic is being held by charity Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home, offering a health check, advice, microchipping and more for families on means-tested benefits.
Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home said dogs, cats and small animals are welcome, and the team will try to see as many as they can within the allocated time.
Amy Souster, Operations Manager, of the charity said: "At The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home, we believe that every pet deserves love, care, and access to essential veterinary support—regardless of their owner’s financial situation. That’s why we proudly offer free Veterinary Clinics across our community, ensuring that no animal goes without the medical attention they need.
“These clinics provide a lifeline for families facing financial hardship, giving them peace of mind and the ability to care for their furry family members. Our vision is simple: no vulnerable animal should suffer due to financial barriers. Through compassion and community support, we are working hard to make that vision a reality"
You can find The Salvation Army on 43 North Road, Broadwell, Coleford, GL16 7BX.