A FREE film screening which explores the history of the Forest of Dean sculpture trail is coming to Beechenhurst.
From 11am to 2pm on Saturday, December 14, Foresters, keen historians and the general public can head to the room above the cafe and Beechenhurst to watch “Common Ground”.
Common Ground, created by artist and filmmaker Sam Williams was newly commissioned by Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust. It uncovers the history of the Forest Sculpture Trail, shedding light on the early artists and the dialogues that shaped its first sculptures.
Sam Williams said: “The film offers a window into the early works and their interactions with time and nature. It reflects my personal journey through the Forest and its artworks, shedding light on the complex relationships we share with the landscape.
“I approached the Forest, the sculptures and the archive as one entangled environment. With the film I was hoping to be able to connect a multitude of threads to shed light on different aspects of the Forest and of the origins of the Sculpture Trail.
“Not every sculpture past and present could be included but I wanted to offer a window on the early works and think about the different temporalities they exist within and the different extents to which they have been absorbed into the Forest itself.
“The film is the result of a personal encounter with the Forest and the artworks, and the script my way of thinking about scales of attention, time, and a recognition of the numerous interrelations that both we and the sculptures are a part of.”
There is no booking required. The film runs for 20 minutes and is fully subtitled, and the venue is wheelchair accessible, with a ramped entry. There are also accessible toilets available at the Beechenhurst Visitor Centre.
Founded in 1986, the sculpture trail is a partnership between Forestry England and the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust and is a mix of temporary sculptures and some which will last for years.
The sculptures are inspired by the forest and are mostly constructed from natural material from the Forest of Dean.