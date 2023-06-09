A MOTHER and son-in-law duo will be saddling up this summer to take on an 800-mile cycle ride to raise vital funds for the charity that cared for their much-loved husband and father-in-law at the end of his life.
Mandy Morgan from Longhope and Elliot Davis from Brockhollands near Bream, are cycling from Longhope in the Forest of Dean to Longhope in the Orkey Islands between 18 August and 1 September in memory of Carl Morgan.
The pair, Carl’s wife and son-in-law, will be pedalling, with Carl’s daughter Sam alongside in a campervan for support, to raise money for Sue Ryder which runs Sue Ryder Leckhampton Hospice just outside Cheltenham, where Carl was cared for in his final days.
“Dad was at the hospice for around a week, and during that time the staff there were just amazing.
“We were able to stay with dad all night, they were so accommodating.
“We didn’t know much about the hospice until that point, but they were so caring and compassionate providing invaluable support at the most difficult but precious time.
“My mum is a keen cyclist and I think she had it in her mind when dad became poorly that she wanted to do something like this, but it was the support of the hospice which spurred them to take on the cycle ride for Sue Ryder,” explained Sam.
Mandy added: “Our last family holiday was spent in Scotland last year. It was our first trip there, but we immediately fell in love with everything it had to offer, so we vowed we’d return.
“However, not by the arduous long car journey, but by some other means of travel, maybe taking the train or flying, but definitely not on a bike!
“Our village has for many years had very strong links with the Orkney Island Longhope so I thought that’s where we’ll go.”
As part of their training, Mandy and Elliot have signed up to take part in this year’s Ride for Ryder – The Sportive - now in its 35th year on Sunday 9 July and plan to take on the 160km route, a first for the event this year.
Talking about the training so far, Mandy said: “It’s going well, but I have realised the need for plenty of padding!
“On the long days there is always lots of time to think, and when I come up against another hill that just seems endless, or the weather is grim, I find myself talking to Carl because I know he’s with me and he’ll get me through the tough miles. He was in life my wing man.”
This isn’t the first time that the family, which also included Carl’s eldest grandchildren, has supported Sue Ryder, having taken part in the annual Starlight Hike event last year raising £240.
Through their charity cycle ride, they now hope to raise an incredible £5,000 for Sue Ryder, which provides expert and compassionate palliative care to people living with life-limiting conditions as well as supporting their families.
To help them reach their target Sam’s gran has been hosting coffee mornings and tombola stalls, with a jumble sale planned for this month too.
“We’re hoping to raise some much-needed funds, as a thank you to Sue Ryder, but also so that other families can have the same support we were lucky enough to have received.”
To find out more about the family’s challenges and to donate, visit their Just Giving page.