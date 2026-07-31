FURTHER study of a Roman crossing of the River Wye at Chepstow will take place after archaeologists received a grant of more than £6,000.
The funding from the RICHeS (Research Infrastructure for Conservation and Heritage Science) Access Fund will enable the Chepstow Archaeology Society to undertake a sonar investigation of the lower Wye.
The society has been working closely with the University of Southampton’s Coastal and Inland Waters Heritage Science Facility (CIW) in the planning of the sonar project.
Investigations in 2023 and 2024 identified timber structures on both sides of the river, scientifically dated to Roman times.
However, the crossing must have comprised many more elements. The aim is to identify what else may remain both underneath the water and within the dangerously muddy banks up either side.
This will involve an underwater and sub-bottom sonar survey on the site of the Roman crossing, to find what other remains there might be on the riverbed and in the riverbanks, with a focus on anything that may be underneath mud.
It is also planned to extend the sonar survey along the river reach from Beachley to the crossing site above Chepstow Castle, as well as further sub-bottom profiling around the site of the medieval bridges and other points of potential interest along the old quaysides of Chepstow.
With a tidal range of up to 15m and strong currents, river-based investigations are extremely challenging, and SARA (the Severn Area Rescue Association) will again be providing essential support
Simon Maddison, Chairman of the Chepstow Archaeological Society, said: “The Chepstow Archaeological Society is absolutely thrilled to receive support through the RICHeS Access Fund to help uncover secrets from the mud and waters of the River Wye.
“We are really looking forward to working with Southampton University.
“The survey capability that the fund provides will reveal hidden features that will not only build on our current understanding of the Roman Crossing but will also enable other research into the history of Chepstow as a port, stronghold and key river crossing.
“This in turn will feed into our broader community outreach and education programme.’
The total grant is £6,345 work is supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), through the RICHeS programme.
Chepstow Archaeological Society is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is planning a festival of archaeology in the autumn
The festival will take place between Friday, October 2 and Sunday, October and is aimed at people of all ages.
It will open with an film on an archeological theme at the Drill Hall in Chepstow.
The Drill Hall is also the venue for a fair on Saturday between 10am and 3pm with exhibitions and hands-on heritage crafts.
At 4pm well-known archaeologist and TV presenter Mark Horton will give a talk.
On Sunday morning Society Chairman Simon Maddison will lead a walk around Piercefield Park to the Piercefield hillforts.
Anniversary events have included a talk by former curator of Chepstow Castle Roger Morgan.
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