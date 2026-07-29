LYDNEY Yacht Club held its annual rally at the town’s harbour with visitors having opportunities to get out on the water.
Club commodore Annabel Bowkett-Dance said: “We had a wonderful rally day lots of activities in the club compound and harbour areas.
“Members of the public had a chance to try sailing in a dinghy, go rowing in the harbour, look round a cruiser and a survey vessel, tour the clubhouse and enjoy food, drink and great music at the club.
There was a visit from Lydney firefighters and Chepstow Coastguard, Forest Sea Cadets offered activities and advice.
There were children’s games and the chance to get a henna tattoo.
Around 20 visitors were taken out into the Severn on a dinghy by club members with members of the Severn Area Rescue Association giving safety support from one of their lifeboats.
Members of the Lydney Skiff Project offered opportunities to row the traditional Severn craft which was built in the town.
Among the visitors was Mayor of Lydney Cllr Natasha Saunders who judged the “best dressed craft” contest.
The award went Ade Borrelli – who was dressed as a pirate –for his boat Cyanne.
Ms Bowkett-Dance said: “'It's a chance to engage with local people, hopefully get a few new members and get people thinking about going sailing and getting out on the water.
“We're really lucky to have such a great facility here and it's important to remember that if people want to learn about these often off-putting waters, muddy brown with rapid tides, they can be enjoyed safely, and there's no better place to learn than Lydney Yacht Club.
“We don't run sailing courses, but you can learn about the local waters.
“Our bar is open on a Friday night if people want to find out more.”
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