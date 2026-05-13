GARDEN designer Peter Dowle is preparing for another Chelsea Flower Show.
Mr Dowle and his team at Leaf Creative in Huntley are hoping to add another gold medal to the one they won last year.
The preparations are taking place against the backdrop of the recent acquisition of the garden centre by Blue Diamond Garden Centre.
The immersive garden at Chelsea will guide visitors through a drought-resistant landscape into a tropical greenhouse and a lush display of UK-grown tropical plants with a dramatic waterfall.
The journey continues through a mist-filled grove of Japanese maples and flowering dogwoods into a scented jasmine arch, a vertical herb allotment and finally a contemporary take on a traditional cottage garden framed by climbing roses.
Last year, Leaf Creative Gardens – which remains a separate business designing and building gardens throughout the UK – helped Blue Diamond to its first ever Gold Medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with an immersive walk-through garden in the Grand Pavilion.
The exhibit also received the prestigious Best Tree in Show 2025 award.
The Huntley garden centre was established in 2018 and has quickly built a reputation for high-quality plants, creative displays and innovative horticulture.
Over the past three years the Leaf Creative team has worked closely with Blue Diamond, including rebuilding a show garden at the group’s flagship Bridgemere garden centre.
Mr Dowle, who is designer and lead at Leaf Creative, said: “I am delighted with the opportunity this will bring to the store at Leaf Creative by becoming part of the Blue Diamond portfolio.
“It will continue with all the great things our customers have come to love, delivered by our fabulous team – but with even more to come. “A revamp of the plant area is already underway as part of the new-look Leaf, while our original DNA remains throughout.”
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