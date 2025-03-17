It’s that time of year where I feel quite relaxed working in all the gardens I look after. There is a sense of being ‘ahead’ of nature as everything is looking nice and neat - whilst still allowing habitats for wildlife of course. The lawns have had one cut, beds and borders are weeded, mulched and edged up – nothing says ‘in charge’ more than a nice crisp edge to the borders – and all the hedges are clipped and ‘sharp’. If you haven’t cut your hedges by now, then please don’t, as birds are starting to build their nests. I have noticed numerous blackbirds, sparrows and blue tits to-ing and fro-ing with beaks full of building materials. I have put Yogi’s fur from her recent haircut outside and hung in an old peanut feeder. It is lovely to watch the birds use that for lining their nests – it must be like going to Webbs for soft furnishings them!