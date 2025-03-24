I am back in full swing with maintenance now, looking after 12 gardens of all shapes, sizes and varying degrees of demands, but I have enjoyed a bit of dry stone walling during the winter ‘dormancy’. I built these three Labradors into a dry stone wall for a lovely client who (unsurprisingly) has three labs of her own. I absolutely loved the creative and the practical side of dry stone walling and will be doing more when I can snaffle the time to do so. It is said that creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties, and it’s lovely when a client allows you to do just that and is thrilled with the results. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could all just ‘lighten up a bit’; as Albert Einstein said, “Creativity is intelligence having fun.”